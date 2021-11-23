Supreme Court Allows CCP to Continue Its Probe Against Cooking Oil Companies

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order that halted the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) inquiry against the ghee and oil manufacturing companies.

Advertisement

While suspending the stay order on Monday, the apex court allowed the CCP to continue its investigation into sky-rocketing prices of daily-use commodities.

ALSO READ SECP Amends Regulations to Facilitate SMEs and Startups

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the Competition Commission’s petition challenging the LHC’s stay order.

During the course of the hearing, the court observed that the CCP was rightly exercising its powers and also questioned the legitimacy of the LHC’s orders.

The CCP counsel apprised the top court that the commission received multiple complaints against 117 ghee mills over unprecedented price hikes over the course of the last six months.

ALSO READ Petrol Prices Will Not Go Down on 1st December: OGRA

The counsel maintained that before initiating the inquiry, letters were sent to the ghee mill owners for collecting information, and the inquiry was launched based on responses received. He requested the court to suspend the high court’s order, which has stopped the inquiry against ghee mills.

Advertisement

Approving the CCP counsel’s request, the court overruled the LHC’s order and asked CCP to complete the probe at the earliest. The case was adjourned for an indefinite period.