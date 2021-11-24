KP Announces Ababeel Force to Curb Street Crimes in Peshawar

Taking inspiration from Punjab’s Dolphin Force, Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Moazzam Jahan Ansari, has announced to establish ‘Ababeel Force’ in Peshawar.

The main motive of this force will be to curb rising street crimes including, kidnappings and snatchings.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, the IG KP said that the special police force would be equipped with modern jackets with web cameras. These cameras will not only trace criminals but also monitor the movements of police personnel.

He explained that the Ababeel Force would consist of 1,600 specially trained police officials who will be divided into two teams.

“The force would be provided with 400 advance bikes and modern jackets,” he said.

Each team will take shifts, meaning that two policemen will ride each motorcycle and perform patrolling duties across the provincial capital.

The police chief said that the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan, will personally monitor the special force.