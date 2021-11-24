MG Releases Another Teaser Hinting at the MG GT

MG’s series of teasers continues with another hint at either the revelation or the addition of a new vehicle to its lineup after two days.

The latest in the series of teasers is a short video that opens with the words: “THE WORLD OF MG IS ABOUT TO OPEN ITS GATES,” after which a bright yellow car zooms by, followed by the text: “2 DAYS TO GO”.

The automaker has actively been drawing attention to itself by showcasing various vehicles in several dealerships across the major car markets in Pakistan. The purpose of this recent exercise is currently unknown but it has led car lovers to make MG the talk of the town.

Although the previous teaser was relatively subtle, the new teaser has given away a few crucial details of the featured car; and even from the top-down view, it is obvious that the vehicle is the MG GT.

The MG GT — also called the MG 5 — has been a hot topic among auto savants ever since its photographs were revealed to the public a few months ago. The car is a C-Segment compact sedan that will rival the Toyota Corolla, the Honda Civic, and the Hyundai Elantra upon its arrival in Pakistan.

It will reportedly be offered with two engine options: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 119 horsepower (hp) and 135 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 173 hp and 230 Nm of torque.

The MG GT comes with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission in the international market, but it is likely to be offered here with a CVT.

The vehicle also has other impressive features like six airbags, an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and the MG Pilot package that includes several driver-assist features such as autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision warning.

As per previous reports, MG is will probably formally launch the MG GT in Pakistan by the end of next year, but the recent series of teasers indicate that it may be launched even sooner.