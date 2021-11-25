All You Need to Know About Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022

The United Kingdom (UK) government has invited applications from talented students in commonwealth countries, including Pakistan, under the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022 for MS programs.

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), these scholarships aim to enable bright students to study in top UK universities and contribute to the sustainable development of their countries.

Here are the important details one should know about the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022:

Programs Offered

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022 is being offered under six themes:

Science and technology for development Strengthening health systems and capacity Promoting global prosperity Strengthening global peace, security, and governance Strengthening resilience and response to crises Access, inclusion, and opportunity

Eligibility Criteria

The scholarships under the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022 will be offered to those applicants who meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be a citizen of an eligible Commonwealth country They must be a permanent resident in an eligible Commonwealth country Applicants must be available to commence study in the UK in September 2022 They must possess a relevant first-class qualification (16 years BS/MSc degree) by September 2022

How to Apply?

Applicants must apply online at the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Application portal. Applications sent through any other mode will not be entertained.

It is also advised that applicants provide all supporting documents in the required format. Otherwise, their applications will be rejected.

Documents Required

Copies of the following documents attested by relevant authorities must be submitted by the applicants while filing their application for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022.

Proof of the citizenship of an eligible Commonwealth country; a copy of a valid passport or NIC would suffice All previous educational transcripts and certificates

Selection Criteria

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission of the UK will award the scholarships to successful applicants on the basis of the following:

Academic merit Quality of the plan of study Potential impact on the development of their country

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission will notify the successful applicants by July 2022.

Benefits

Successful candidates will receive the following benefits under the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022.

Return air ticket Approved tuition fee Warm clothing allowance A stipend of £1,133 per month. Only those in London’s universities will receive £1,390 per month. Study-related travel allowance to travel within the UK or overseas Thesis grant for preparing a dissertation

Deadline

The last date to apply for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022 is 20 December 2021 before 4 pm GMT.

Note that Pakistan is located in GMT+5 time zone, meaning the applications must be submitted to the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Application portal before 11 am PST on 20 December 2021.

Read more about the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Program 2022 at Commonwealth Scholarship Commission UK’s official website.