PAF Appoints Air Vice-Marshal Tariq Zia as DG Public Relations

Air Vice-Marshal Tariq Zia has been appointed as the Director-General of Public Relations, as announced by a spokesperson for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) today.

Advertisement

The appointment has been announced in connection with the recent re-organization of the PAF in view of the evolving geo-strategic environment and the dictates of contemporary warfare.

ALSO READ Reddit to Shutdown Dubsmash App a Year After Buying it

Air Vice-Marshal Tariq Zia is a graduate of the PAF Air War College, Karachi, and the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK. He was commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the PAF in June 1990.

During his career, he commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, Air Power Center of Excellence (ACE), and an Operational Air Base. He has also served as Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, and Commander Air Force Strategic Command.

ALSO READ Govt Signs MoU for Restoring 50,000 Acres of Degraded Forest

He was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military) in recognition of his meritorious services and meticulous professionalism and is currently the Director-General of Warfare & Strategy at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad.