Pakistan and Oman to Start a Ferry Service Soon

Pakistan and Oman want to launch a ferry service between the two countries to promote trade and tourism.

Advertisement

According to reports, Oman’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Ahmed Al-Marhoon called on the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday and discussed bilateral relations, trade, and tourism.

During the meeting, the possibilities of restoring sea lanes and launching a ferry service were also discussed.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Award Citizenship to Those Living in the Country for 7 Years

The Interior Minister told the Omani ambassador that Pakistan is ready to ease visa requirements for citizens of Oman for trade and tourism in Pakistan.

Relations between Pakistan and Oman are based on Islamic brotherhood and mutual trust. Pakistan is ready to ease visa requirements for Oman citizens for trade and tourism in Pakistan.

He ensured that all possible facilities would be provided to Omani nationals interested in trade and tourism.

ALSO READ Council of Pharmacy Demanded Rs. 5 Million Bribe for College Registration

The Omani envoy was hopeful that the ferry service between the two countries would start soon.

Advertisement

“Ferry service between Pakistan and Oman will start soon and will help in boosting trade and tourism in both countries,” the Interior Ministry said, quoting Ambassador Al-Marhoon. He said that the service would also prove helpful for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan.

Pakistan has always cherished the idea to link its ports with Dubai, Oman, and Iran, not only to promote trade but also to facilitate people who wish to travel to and from these destinations. The development would not only promote tourism but will also open new avenues for the economy by connecting middle eastern seaports to Gwadar and Karachi.