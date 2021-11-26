Alert: Samsung’s One UI 4 Update is Making Phones Unusable

Samsung rolled out the Android 12 One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S21 series just last week. While the update did upgrade the device’s OS to Android 12 and introduced a plethora of impressive new features, many users who updated to this build reportedly faced some annoying lagging issues related to a buggy adaptive refresh rate implementation and claimed that many popular apps were malfunctioning or crashing.

Advertisement

While other variants seemed unaffected by this bug, Snapdragon 888-powered U.S. variants experienced UI stutter and lagging issues, affecting the overall user experience of the phone.

ALSO READ Samsung Unveils the Galaxy A03 Budget Smartphone

According to reports, Samsung support has also failed to fix the bugs for users who have already updated their phones to the One UI 4.

To somewhat solve the problem, Samsung is now rolling out another stable hotfix update for the Galaxy S21 lineup to address these bugs and apparently fix the UI lagging issue.

The issue started popping up when users selected 120Hz in Settings. The UI would go back to a 60Hz refresh rate once the user stopped using the screen. This resulted in stuttery animations, scrolling, and UI lag.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Note Series Will be Completely Eliminated by Next Month

As of yet, there is no clarity on whether the update will be made available for other regions or not. However, so far the users who installed this new update are already experiencing overall improved responsiveness on their phones. Although, some third-party apps are still suffering from scrolling lag. If you haven’t received the update notification, then you can manually check for it.

Advertisement

To do that, simply head over to the Settings menu. Then tap on System updates and select Download and install. The system will check for new updates, and once detected, you can tap on the notification to begin the download.