Samsung Galaxy Note Series Will be Completely Eliminated by Next Month

A rumor stemming from Korea claims that Samsung is planning to halt the production of its Galaxy Note series by the end of 2021.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, since the Galaxy Note 20 sold only 3.2 million units in 2021 as compared to a thriving sale of 10 million in 2020. While the phone did sell, apparently it didn’t sell enough to warrant for new production.

The Korean tech giant has no Note phone scheduled to release in 2022, hinting that the company might have decided to call it quits with the series. This presumably means that the only flagship-tier smartphone coming next year will be the Galaxy S22 series and the new foldables.

It is pretty evident at this point, that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will take over as the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series, with the device adopting a distinctively similar design to the Note 20 series as well as having the same built-in S Pen stylus. While we did find the S-Pen support in the Galaxy Fold series as well, it does, however, lack a good place to store it.

Samsung’s Note series has always been quite distinct from its Flagship Galaxy S series. While the features were more or less the same, the support for an S Pen stylus gave the Note series an edge over the simple S series. But now, since the S Pen has made its way to the S series as well, it doesn’t leave much to be desired for.

Lately, Samsung has also been betting big on its foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip. With flagship foldables and the S series still in demand, it seems that having three series of premium phones was a bit too much for Samsung. The South Korean giant hasn’t officially confirmed the end of the Note series but the word has been out in the streets for long enough now.