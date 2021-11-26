Samsung Unveils the Galaxy A03 Budget Smartphone

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A03, only a week after unveiling the Galaxy A03 Core. The latest Galaxy A03 is a successor to the Galaxy A02 announced in early January.

Advertisement

Design & Display

Samsung’s latest smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and measures 164.2×75.9×9.1mm. The smartphone features a textured back panel, rounded corners, and a flat-edged display with slight bezels.

The Samsung phone is available in Black, Red, and Blue color variations.

Internals & Storage

Galaxy A03 is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz processor, whose name and other details have not been revealed. The octa-core processor will, however, include two cores for power and another 6-cores for simple tasks.

Samsung has not yet dropped details regarding the version of Android and One UI of the Galaxy A03. However, the smartphone will be available with 3GB and 4GB RAM variations and internal storage capacities of 32, 64, and 128GB.

Camera

The Galaxy A03 features a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. The selfie camera includes a 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture, located in the water-drop style Infinity-V notch.

Advertisement

Battery & Pricing

The Galaxy A03 is packed with battery capacities of 5,000mAh.

The retail price or availability dates for the Galaxy A03 have not been announced by Samsung, however, it is expected that the latest smartphone will be low-cost, with color and memory specifications differing by market.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications