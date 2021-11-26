Asad Umar Chairs Meeting For 7th Population Census

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, chaired the third progress review meeting on the 7th Population & Housing Census 2022 on Friday.

Advertisement

A detailed presentation was given on the census work plan and progress. It was informed that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is strictly following the timelines and so far on track to provide the data in December 2022 for provision to the election commission for delimitation process for general election 2023. Census 2022 questionnaire has been finalized by committee and summary to Council of Common Interests (CCI) for approval of the execution of census along with work plan has been sent.

ALSO READ HIVE Pakistan Wins the Nelson Mandela-Graça Machel Innovation Award

The meeting was informed that the cabinet had already approved the recommendations of the census advisory committee for forwarding to CCI back in October. Keeping in view the challenging timelines and gigantic activity of the first-ever digital census, PBS is collaborating with different national organizations like the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), and National Radio and the Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) for the provision of services for successful completion of activities.

The committee was further told that detailed consultative meetings have been held with all stakeholders and all major preparatory activities will be completed by end of March 2022. Moreover, an advertisement for hiring a firm for a social media campaign for public awareness has also been prepared.

Asad Umar directed PBS to initiate the sharing of all activities of the census for awareness of stakeholders and urged provinces to be involved in the process. He also directed for proper monitoring of all activities. The minister appreciated the work done so far by PBS and directed to follow the timelines rigorously.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Chief Statistician PBS, and other officials attended the meeting.