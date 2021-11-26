IIUI Launches Online Distance Learning Portal

The Directorate of Distance Learning (DDL) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has launched its Online Distance Learning (ODL) portal.

The portal was inaugurated by the President of the IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, on Thursday at the new campus of the varsity.

With the launch of the portal, the university has started enrollment in eight-week online certifications in Training Design and Delivery, Business Etiquette and Personality Development, Urdu short course for foreigners, Academic Writing, and Arabic Language.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the IIUI President said that the online portal was the culmination of the aspirations of the President of Pakistan and University Chancellor, Dr. Arif Alvi.

He also appreciated the hard work and efforts of the DDL team, through which the university had been introduced to the virtual world.

“This is the age of competition, and IIUI, in pursuit of meeting all the global standards, has taken a major step towards success and transformation through ODL mode,” he said, adding that the varsity will announce ODL-based degree programs in the next semester.

The president said that the IIUI would target Central Asian states, China, and Africa, through its DDL portal in the first phase. He urged the faculty to take an active part in this initiative to make it successful, hoping that dedication towards academic excellence would continue.

Dr. Hathal Homoud said that the post-pandemic world calls for the exploration of new avenues without compromising the quality of education.

He added that the varsity will soon introduce a new policy “based on rule and justice” for promotions of the faculty members.

“Furthermore, a comprehensive reward policy is also being prepared, under which prizes would be given to the 3 best programs, best researcher, best student, best teachers and best faculty of the university for the year.”

The IIUI President commended the efforts of the Vice President Administration and Finance/Director DDL, Professor Dr. N.B. Jumani, and his team to make the ODL portal a successful project.

Vice-President R&E, Professor Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President Academics, Professor Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President Female Campus, Professor Dr. Samina Malik, deans, senior faculty members, and relevant officers were also present at the ceremony.