Proton Also Announces a Huge Increase in the Prices of Saga

Al-Haj Automotive has been silently watching other carmakers increase the prices of their vehicles until today. The automaker has now revealed the revised prices for the Proton Saga.

Although the price hikes have only been announced for one vehicle, the hike is Rs. 224,000 across the lineup, which is fairly steep. Effective immediately, the new prices of the Proton Saga are as follows:

Variants Old Prices (PKR) Revised Prices (PKR) Increase (PKR) Standard Manual 1,925,000 2,149,000 224,000 Standard Automatic 2,075,000 2,299,000 224,000 ACE Automatic 2,175,000 2,399,000 224,000

The first batch of locally assembled Saga has been dispatched to Proton Pakistan’s dealerships nationwide for delivery to the customers. It is a value-driven entry-level sedan that is positioned as an upgrade for hatchback customers who would have purchased Toyota Vitz, Honda Fit, and Suzuki Swift.

It is offered in Pakistan in three main variants — the Standard Manual, the Standard Auto, and the Premium Auto. All the variants are offered with a 1299 cc, naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, depending on the variant.

The Proton Saga could be a fairly strong contender among the local B-Segment vehicles as it has the following features:

Immobilizer System

Adjustable Steering with Infotainment Controls

Remote Trunk Opener

Dual front airbags

ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors

7-inch Smart Infotainment System

Foglamps

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

DRLs (Top Trim)

Stability control (Top Trim)

Traction control (Top Trim)

Front parking sensors (Top Trim)

Reverse camera (Top Trim)

The locally manufactured Saga has additional features over the Completely Built-Up (CBU) variants, which include:

A center console with an armrest to enhance comfort

Front parking sensors for parking ease

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) guard for the bonnet

NVH guard on the boot lid

A strut tower brace to minimize body-roll

Like the price hike from Changan, the one from Proton Saga is also quite sharp. Still, Saga is the cheapest sedan in Pakistan that has the elements to become one of the top sellers in the Pakistani car market.