Saudi Arabia Launches Talent Hunt Program for National Cricket Team

With the ever-growing popularity of cricket in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Cricket Federation of the country has decided to launch its first-ever talent hunt program. The Cricket Talent Hunt Program will be the first of its kind program in the country as the Kingdom looks to establish a competitive national team.

According to details, the talent hunt program is launched to encourage the youth of Saudi Arabia to take interest in the sport professionally. The Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation took to Twitter to announce the launch of their Cricket Talent Hunt Program.

We are delighted to launch our first ever talent hunt program in cooperation with the Saudi Sports for All Federation starting tomorrow from Dammam

The talent hunt program will be launched in Dammam before moving to the capital of the Kingdom, Riyadh. The talent hunt program will help Saudi Arabia identify the future stars of the game in the country and help establish them in the international arena.

The Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation has made valiant efforts in promoting the game of cricket in the Kingdom and has launched various programs to grow the game in the country. The Kingdom has also sought the help of Pakistan in promoting and nurturing talent in the country.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia held discussions with legendary Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi in order to enhance ties between the two countries through cricket and Afridi’s charity foundation, Hope Not Out.