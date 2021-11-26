ZTE Launches Voyage 20 Pro 5G and Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition

ZTE hosted a space-themed launch party in China earlier today where it announced its brand new Voyage 20 Pro 5G and a limited Aerospace Edition of the Axon 30 Ultra.

The device comes with a few extra accessories inside a limited edition box. There is a carbon fiber case and ZTE TWS earphones, a 65W charger and a USB-C cable.

Design & Display

In terms of the design, the Voyage 20 Pro 5G & the Axon 30 Ultra Aeropspace Edition are not much different. The only exception is an extended camera bump on the Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition due to an additional camera lens. Also, the new Aerospace Edition comes in a slippery black color where the back panel has a taikonaut branding & the camera bump has a gold accent that signals its RAM and storage configuration.

The Voyage 20 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, that offers a Full HD+ resolution and has a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has slim bezels on the sides and a chin bezel below with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

While on the other hand, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Victus. The device also has HDR10+ support as well as an optical under-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics & authentication.

Internals & Storage

The new Aerospace Edition of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, based on the 5 Nm architecture.

It comes with the newer UFS 3.1 storage 1TB internal storage and a whopping 18GB RAM. It’s a small step up from the current Axon 30 Ultra which came bearing ‘only’ 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Now, if we talk about the Voyage 20 Pro, it has the Dimensity 720 chipset that supports 5G connectivity and packs 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

Both systems boot the Android 11 with ZTE’s MyOS 11.

Cameras

The ZTE’s Axon 30 Ultra features a quad camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 64MP standard, an 8MP periscope telephoto & a 64MP ultra-wide. It also includes a 16MP selfie camera.

The camera bump on the Voyage 20 Pro houses a triple-lens setup. It includes a 64MP primary camera supported by an 8MP 120° wide-angle lens, an 8MP macro, and a 16MP punch-hole front-facing camera.

The selfie cameras on both smartphones are the same 16MP.

Battery & Pricing

The new Aerospace Edition of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra houses a 4600 mAh battery with a 65 W fast-charging system. While the battery on the Voyage 20 Pro is a large 5,100 mAh paired with 66 W quick-charge.

Retail for the Aerospace Edition Axon 30 Ultra is set at CNY 6,998 ($1,095) and it will be available in China from November 26. While the Voyage 20 retail price is set at CNY 2,198 ($344) with the first sales in China commencing from December 4th 2021.