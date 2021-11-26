Mohammad Amir Announces a Condition to Come Out of Retirement

Former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Amir, may consider coming out of retirement if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approaches him. The 29-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket in December last year over a serious disagreement with the then team management.

Addressing a virtual press conference during the ongoing T10 league in Abu Dhabi, Amir said that he can’t announce his availability for the Pakistan team until PCB provides him a guarantee of being selected for the national side.

He added he may announce his availability for the national team on his own but he fears that the PCB would deny him the chance of representing Pakistan again by saying the team doesn’t need such players.

Amir also disclosed that he had held several rounds of talks with the former CEO PCB, Wasim Khan, regarding his return to the national side but since he’s gone, he isn’t sure whether the incumbent PCB management would ever approach him.

The left-arm pacer represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. He took 119 wickets in Tests at an average of 30.47, 81 wickets in ODIs at an average of 29.62 and an economy rate of 4.77, and 59 wickets in T20Is at an average of 21.40 and an economy rate of 7.02.

Amir is playing for Bangla Tigers in the T10 league this year. Unfortunately, he tested positive for Coronavirus before the 2021 T10 league officially started on 19 November. He missed the first four matches of the tournament due to the viral infection. He joined Bangla Tigers after testing negative earlier this week and played his first match for Bangla Tigers against Deccan Gladiators last night.