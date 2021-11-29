FTO Orders End to ‘Unnecessary Check’ of Duty Paid Good at Customs Posts

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has stated that unnecessary checking of duty paid goods at the Customs checkpoints not only delays the flow of items but is also against the government policy of creating ease in doing business.

Advertisement

Addressing a public awareness session during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday, the FTO said he had directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to rectify the maladministration being witnessed at the Customs check posts. He said a number of complaints were filed regarding harassment leading to corruption at various Customs check posts countrywide. He said that a mobile App, as per directions of the Prime Minister, would soon be launched to address the complaints at a faster pace along with better documentation processes.

ALSO READ Sui Southern Suspends Gas Supply to CNG Stations

Dr. Jah announced to establish an FTO desk at Chamber House in addition to giving representation to RCCI in the FTO advisory board through inclusion to two RCCI members.

Earlier, President RCCI Nadeem A. Rauf said the visit of FTO to the Chamber along with the FBR and Customs team would help resolve the problems of the business community. “This is a reflection of the strong partnership between the business community and FBR,” he asserted. He lauded the FTO announcement of setting up an FTO Desk at the Chamber.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Dr. Khalid Mahmood Lodhi, Chief Collector Ahmad Raza also spoke on the occasion and noted down the complaints and passed the direction on spot.

Collector Customs Junaid Jalil Khan, Advisor Customs Dr. Arsalan Sabktagin, Advisor IT Mehbooba Razzaq, Commissioner Withholding Zone Nazia Zeb Ali, Commissioner City Zone Farhat Qayyum, and Commissioner Cantt Zone Abbas Ahmed Mir along with Senior Vice President RCCI Asim Malik, Vice President Talat Awan, former President Raja Amer Iqbal, and executive members and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran were present on the occasion.