Sui Southern Suspends Gas Supply to CNG Stations

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday announced the decision to suspend gas supply to compressed natural gas (CNG) sector in Sindh and Baluchistan.

Advertisement

“In adherence to the Government of Pakistan approved Gas Load Management Plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the gas sectoral list, it has been decided to suspend gas supplied to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan as per following schedule i.e. from December 1st 2021 (8:00 am) till February 15, 2022 (10:00 pm),” the SSGC said in a statement.

ALSO READ Oil Prices Rebound After Biggest One-Day Fall Since Early 2020

Explaining the decision, the company said that the gas supply has been suspended to the CNG sector to cater to the rising gas demand of domestic users, which has risen sharply in recent days.

Earlier, the company had announced to suspend the supply of gas to all captive power plants of general industries (non-export) across Sindh and Baluchistan.

The suspension to all the Captive Power Plants (CPP) was made within legal boundaries under the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) signed with CPPs. The agreement states that the gas supply to CPPs will be provided on an “as and when available” basis only during the months from March to November every year.

The agreement also mentions that the consumers (CPPs) are to find alternative methods to operate during this period.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Employees Now Get Interest-Free Loans

SSGC, however, will continue to supply gas to the zero-rated export industry and its CPPs along with the fertilizer sector.

SSGC further said that the curtailed volume from these arrangements will be directed towards domestic consumers.