Pakistani Smartphone Brand DCODE Hosts Its First Business Partner Connect Event

Celebrating its entry into the tech market, DCODE held its first Business Partner Connect event recently in Lahore. The event was attended by business partners, stakeholders, employees, as well as tech experts and enthusiasts.

DCODE, an emerging innovative Pakistani smartphone brand owned by Premier Code, entered the market with a range of four smartphones. The brand unveiled a diverse new product series that featured advanced technology at an affordable range.

Speaking at the event, Syed Muhammad Naqi, CEO DCODE, said, “DCODE aims to lead the tech transformation where Pakistan is not just seen as a proliferating consumer market but a world-class manufacturer for smart devices. The success of our indigenous brand showcases our potential to effectively compete in the global arena.”

After the display of the brand video, the product managers Aumar Abbassciy and Shahid Imam showcased their 4 models that are taking the market by storm. The event continued with speeches from Umair Shahid – Head of Sales, Central & North, and Kashif Kafil – Head of Sales, South, where they motivated the dealers to put in their best performance for mutual growth.

The speeches were followed by an award ceremony where the CEO Syed Muhammad Naqi, the GM Usman Tariq, and the Member Board of Directors of Premier Code Shah Arshad Abrar handed out awards to the best-performing dealers. The officials also gave out prizes to lucky draw winners.

DCODE products are available across the country and can be purchased at mobile outlets. For more information on DCODE products, visit their Facebook page.