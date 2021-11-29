Zong Launches ‘Multan Dhamaal Offer’

Zong has launched ‘Multan Dhamaal’ offer to better serve its clients in underserved areas. The offer exemplifies Zong’s proactive customer-centric approach that has helped it become one of Pakistan’s leading networks.

Residents of Multan will be able to get 5 GB of Internet, 1,000 On-Net Minutes, 30 Off-Net Minutes, and 1,000 SMS for just PKR 80 per week through the Multan Dhamaal Offer.

Zong subscribers in Multan can take advantage of the deal by dialing *9900# or visiting a Zong franchise near them. The My Zong App can also be used to subscribe to the offer. Users on other networks can change their numbers to Zong by calling the helpdesk at 0314-3334455 or visiting a store or Zong franchise near them.

Zong’s official spokesperson stated, “We have led the market in introducing products and services that are based on the ever-evolving customer needs. It is our customers’ trust in us that has propelled us to the forefront of digital change in the country.”

“We proactively work for the digital enablement of Pakistanis across the country, shaping and supporting their digital lifestyles,” the spokesperson added.

Zong has also offered industry-leading offers for Bahawalpur, Nowshera, Attock, Kamra, Hazro, and Bannu, in addition to the Multan Dhamaal Offer. In addition, the company has introduced a number of international roaming deals, allowing Pakistanis to stay in touch with their loved ones when travelling overseas.