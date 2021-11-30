Girl Who Claimed to Be Raped by PUBG Friend Withdraws FIR

The Karachi-based girl, who had claimed to have been raped by three men after being enticed into traveling from Karachi to Lahore, has refused to further pursue the case.

The FIR had been registered on 28 November at Lahore’s North Cantt police station on the complaint of the 18-year-old girl. The next day, she testified before the Cant Court Judicial Magistrate, Shahid Ali Khokhar that no one had committed rape with her and she wanted to withdraw the case.

“I got the FIR registered against the accused persons due to misunderstanding. No one committed zina (rape) with me. I do not want to pursue the FIR [and] the same may kindly be canceled,” she said before the Magistrate, requesting him to dislodge the FIR.

The alleged victim, a resident of the Quetta Town area of ​​Karachi, traveled to Lahore on the promise of marriage from a guy named Harris. Harris befriended the 18-year-old girl through the online game PUBG (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds).

The girl alleged that Harris tricked her in the name of marriage and made her come to Lahore. When she reached Lahore by train on 23 November, the man took her to Rose Hotel where he raped her for three days.

She said that the suspects took her to a house on Sarwar Road where two other men helped them to take her to a room. She was raped several times by her captivators in a bungalow until she managed to escape.

Police had registered a case against three persons on the written complaint of the girl while a police team was also dispatched to arrest the accused. The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination but later she refused to undergo medical treatment.