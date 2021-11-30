Dr. Abid Suleri Appointed as Convenor of the Committee on Agriculture Transformation Plan

In recognition of the work of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Agriculture and Food Security, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Member Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and Executive Director of the SDPI, as National Convenor of the National Committee (NCC) on Agriculture Transformation Plan.

Advertisement

The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Mr. Fakhar Imam, will be the Chairman of the Committee. The Committee comprises various members including the Federal Secretaries of ministries of National Food Security and Research or nominee, Planning Development and Special Initiatives or nominee, Finance Division or nominee, Industries and Production or his nominee, Chairman FBR or nominee, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan to be nominated by the Governor, all provincial chief secretaries or their nominees and all provincial agriculture ministers and their nominees. The nominees are required to be from among the senior officials of the ministries, not less than grade 21.

ALSO READ Govt Allows Transit of Wheat Donated by India to Afghanistan

According to a notification, the Convenor, in addition to performing required coordination for the effective working of the NCC, shall also be responsible to undertake analysis of the food security situation in the country by utilizing the Food Security Dashboard being operated by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and present the same before the Committee from time to time. Dr. Suleri holds a Ph.D. in Food Security and is considered among the leading development economist in the country. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the then Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security, Mr. Jamshed Cheema, served as the Convenor of the NCC.