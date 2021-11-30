Govt Allows Transit of Wheat Donated by India to Afghanistan

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved the transit of 50,000 metric tons of wheat donated by India to Afghanistan.

The ECC met on Monday on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Taliban government requested him to allow the transportation of the donated wheat to the war-torn country via the Wagah border.

Note here that the transportation of goods from India through trucks via the Wagah border isn’t allowed under the transit trade agreement between the two countries.

The ECC, which is the sole authority for granting such approvals, has allowed the transit of the donated wheat to Afghanistan from India on trucks via the Wagah border just once considering the looming humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged country.

On the other hand, Indian authorities are demanding their counterparts to allow the transportation of the donated wheat through their trucks only without being diverted in any manner.

Whereas, Pakistani authorities have clearly stated to their counterparts that the donated wheat will only be transported through their trucks after being shifted on them at the Wagah border.