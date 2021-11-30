Meet the Female Bike-Riding Hero of Lahore

The world is changing for women. In the last decade alone, women have set new boundaries and reached new horizons in terms of equality. Today, women are capable of pursuing careers in fields that were only considered fit to be ruled by men before.

There is no doubt that the increased participation of women in the labor force can significantly impact women. Acting as an inspiration for all women around Pakistan, Rubiya Nadeem from Lahore is breaking stereotypes and is her own family’s hero.

Rubiya, who is a bike rider at Bykea, started her journey with a passion for traveling and riding. She learned to ride a bike in her early youth and would love to travel from city to city in her past time. What started as a mere hobby and joy for riding a bike at a young age turned into a career choice for Rubiya.

After her husband’s health deteriorated and he started facing financial loss in his business, Rubiya decided it was time to take matters into her own hands, and soon, she had the reins.

Due to societal pressures, her husband was skeptical at first about Rubiya’s decision. Afraid that a woman riding a bike and dropping men off might be taken as a step that people usually frown upon, Rubiya’s husband was unsure. But soon, he realized that the stereotype needed to be broken.

With his support and with the help of her 7-year-old son who often acts as her navigator, Rubiya started her career as a professional bike rider at Bykea.

Rubiya’s journey with Bykea has been an interesting one. Contrary to popular beliefs, Rubiya has never been bullied for what she does to support her family.

“People are very supportive. They see me riding a bike and they see it as an act of bravery. I am always showered with encouragement and nobody has ever misbehaved with me,” says a delighted Rubiya as she narrates her experience with bike riding.

Donning a skull-shaped face mask with gloves and a helmet, Rubiya is careful with her job. The only problem that she faces during this extraordinary career path Rubiya chose is the faulty and old bike she has to use. Catering to this problem of hers, Bykea has been generous and supportive enough to grant Rubiya with a new bike for her ease.

Overjoyed to have received a brand-new bike as a token of appreciation from Bykea, Rubiya exclaims, “This is a very important moment for me as it not only solves one of the major problems I faced during my bike-riding journey but also signifies the support and faith Bykea has invested in me.”

Rubiya is a source of motivation for all the inspiring young women who wish to do something extraordinary with their abilities and to stand side by side with men in order to support their families and country.

Rubiya wishes to see her four daughters and one boy excelling in their life and passion. She aspires to send her daughters to the forces and teaches them lessons of wisdom, bravery, and courage so that they may learn to be as strong as her in their life.