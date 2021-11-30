Pakistan Jumps to 2nd on World Test Championship Points Table

Pakistan overtook arch-rivals India in the World Test Championship points table after their convincing 8 wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test match. Pakistan is now ranked second with a 66.66% percentage of points after the first three matches in the World Test Championship.

Pakistan chased down a target of 202 in the final innings comfortably with openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique scoring half-centuries to take Pakistan home. The Men in Green will be determined to win the second match of the series and register their third victory in the World Test Championship.

India, on the other hand, has a 50% percentage of points after they could not defeat New Zealand in Kanpur in the first Test. New Zealand showed grit and determination to hold on to a draw as New Zealand’s last wicket partnership played out almost ten overs to secure a thrilling draw.

Currently, Sri Lanka leads the World Test Championship points table with a 100% record having won their first Test match against the West Indies. The two sides are currently playing their second and final match of the series.

Here is the updated WTC points table:

Team Percentage of Points Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Sri Lanka 100.00 12 1 0 0 1* – Pakistan 66.66 24 2 1 0 2* – India 50.00 30 2 1 2 2* 2 West Indies 33.33 12 1 2 0 2* – New Zealand 33.33 4 0 0 1 1* – England 29.17 14 1 2 1 1* 2 Bangladesh 00.00 0 0 1 0 1* – Australia – – – – – – – South Africa – – – – – – –

The rankings of the teams are decided on the percentage of points. 100 percent of points are awarded for a win, 50 percent for a tie, 33.33 percent for a draw, and zero percent for a loss. Points are also deducted for slow over rates with one point deducted for each over short.