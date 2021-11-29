Shaheen Afridi is Now the Leading Test Wicket-Taker Among Asians Since His Debut

Pakistan’s fast-bowling spearhead, Shaheen Afridi, continued his rich vein of form as he picked up yet another Test five-wicket haul in the first Test match against Bangladesh. Shaheen finished with figures of 7/102 in the first Test and handed Pakistan a golden chance to win the first Test of the two-match series.

Shaheen has been magnificent for Pakistan in all formats of the game. He has picked up 83 wickets in Test cricket since his debut which is the most by an Asian bowler during the period. Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, also has 83 wickets to his name in the same period.

Only three bowlers have more wickets in the longest format of the game since Shaheen Afridi made his Test cricket debut. New Zealand seamer, Tim Southee, new Australian Test captain, Pat Cummins, and veteran England fast bowler, Stuart Broad, are the leading wicket-takers in Test cricket since December 2018.

Shaheen’s 83 wickets have come at an average of 24.34 in 33 innings. He has taken four five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul in his short Test career so far.

Here are the leading Asian wicket-takers since Shaheen’s Test debut:

Player Matches Wickets Average Shaheen Afridi 20 83 24.34 Ravichandran Ashwin 16 83 20.60 Jasprit Bumrah 18 73 21.72 Mohammad Shami 18 67 23.00 Lasith Embuldeniya 13 55 35.20

