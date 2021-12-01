Chairman FBR Reviews Proposals on Performance Allowance

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue/Secretary Revenue Division Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has emphasized the scope of qualitative performance of officers in order to promote a culture of efficiency, transparency and integrity within Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Advertisement

He made these remarks while chairing a detailed meeting at FBR (HQs) to review the proposals for performance allowance.

He issued clear directions that only those who maintain the highest standards of professional conduct and exhibit outstanding performance should be rewarded while the laggards and poor performers should not be recommended for the award of performance allowance.

He further directed the administration/HR Wing of FBR to put forth a comprehensive proposal to bring FBR performance allowance at par with other federal government departments so that the high achievers are duly compensated for their exceptional performance.

He emphasized the need to promote fairness and merit in order to encourage team FBR in maintaining the highest standards of moral integrity and professional conduct. He further stated that a belt tightening exercise was of paramount importance in order to make a strong case for the financial and administrative autonomy of FBR.

Member (Admn/HR), SA to Chairman FBR and Chief (FATE) also attended the meeting wherein, Chief (T&D) Aisha Farooq gave a detailed presentation on existing and proposed revised draft of Performance Allowance Guidelines-2015.