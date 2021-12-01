Karachi University Extends Deadlines for Online Admissions

The University of Karachi (UoK) has extended the deadline for the submission of application forms for the entry test-based online admissions in various programs to 2 and 3 December 2021.

A statement issued in this regard detailed that the deadline for application forms for BS, B.Ed (H), BS (Third Year), Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programs), and Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning program) has been extended to 3 December, and that of the Department of Visual Studies is now 2 December.

The in-charge of UoK Directorate Admissions Dr. Saima Akhtar has advised candidates to find the details of the admissions, the admission forms, prospectus, and relevant guidelines from www.uokadmission.edu.pk. She said that the applicants must submit their documents with the attached paid fee voucher on the same link by the deadline.

Additionally, UoK will take the entry test through its own Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

Dr. Akhtar also announced that the UoK has collaborated with Sichuan Normal University (SNU) China to offer a split 2+2 (years) BS Chinese degree program for the first time through which students will be able to undertake the last two years of their degree in SNU China on a scholarship and acquire a joint BS degree from both universities.