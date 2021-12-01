Pakistan to Start COVID-19 Booster Jabs from Today

The government of Pakistan plans to administer booster shots to high-risk individuals from today.

According to the sources at the Ministry of Health, the booster shots will be given in a phased manner to people with low immunity and high vulnerability to contracting the virus despite having been fully vaccinated.

The booster shots would be offered to people who were already vaccinated with any of the Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Cansino.

The entire health staff will receive booster doses, sources said, adding that the general public above 50 years of age will be administered shots.

On Monday, the Sindh government had decided to inoculate all people with a booster shot of Pfizer amid the global concern of the new COVID variant Omicron.

Earlier, the federal government placed a complete ban on travel from seven countries in the wake of the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus that has recently been reported in South Africa.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the new strain of the coronavirus, Omicron, as a Virus of Concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous.