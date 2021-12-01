Pay and Pension Model isn’t Sustainable: Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said that the current model for pay and pension is not sustainable and there is a need to rationalize the salaries, allowances and perks on the basis of performance and quality work.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission, the adviser underscored that the current model for pay and pension is not sustainable and there is a need to rationalize the salaries, allowances, perks on the basis of performance and quality work.

The performance of the employees may be assessed on the basis of setting targets and KPIs and simultaneously best performers may be compensated with rewards, he added.

The adviser stressed for removal of anomalies in the basic pay structure and suggested a uniform basic pay structure for all the organizations. He suggested the adoption of internationally accepted practices in the matter of pensions.

Tarin emphasized the need to work out ranges for linking compensation with performance. He said that this will ensure meritocracy in recruitment and result in improved service delivery in the public sector. He further extended his full support and cooperation to the Commission.

The Commission is headed by Zafar Ahmed Khan and is composed of senior professionals from public and private sectors as well as serving federal and provincial secretaries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Chairman, Pay and Pension Commission thanked the adviser for his keen interest and ownership of the work of the Pay and Pension Commission. He assured that the Commission will do its best to come up to the expectations of the government and would present an actionable set of recommendations to the government for rationalizing the pays of the public servants.