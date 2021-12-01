Samsung Officially Starts Mobile Production in Pakistan

The South Korean electronics manufacturer, Samsung, has started the production of its mobile devices in Pakistan, with the development being expected to reduce the country’s import bill.

Advertisement

According to details, a delegation of senators led by Faisal Subzwari, Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production, visited Samsung’s production site in Karachi on Tuesday and officially launched the production of mobile devices.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Start COVID-19 Booster Jabs from Today

On the occasion, Samsung’s top country management also briefed the delegation regarding the growing mobile manufacturing sector and the challenges it faces in the country.

Speaking with the media following the visit, Senator Faisal Subzwari lauded Samsung for setting up a manufacturing plant on modern lines and starting production in less than four months.

He also appreciated the role of the federal government in providing a conducive environment to enable one of the largest mobile phone manufacturers to come to Pakistan and create employment opportunities for the local population as a result.

Senator Faisal Sabzwari also suggested the federal government take robust measures to shift from growing in the assembly field to the localization of the industry.

Advertisement

Besides, the delegation also visited the production site of an auto manufacturing company and called on the management of the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) to discuss steps taken by it to increase and improve the exports of Pakistan.

It must be noted here that in July this year, Lucky Group and Samsung had entered into an agreement to set up a local assembly facility in Pakistan for the production of Samsung mobile phones.

A month later, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) authorized Lucky Group and Samsung to start the local production of Samsung’s cellphones under the Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021.