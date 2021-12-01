TPL Life Insurance Launches its New Technology-Driven Website

TPL Life Insurance has redefined the insurance market in Pakistan with the launch of its new, technology-driven website.

The new site is built on international standards to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience to its customers, with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to easily purchase their insurance policies online.

Created keeping user experience in mind, the new website will offer convenience and ease to customers who want to buy insurance policies at the click of a button. This redefines the way conventional companies sell insurance products.

The website is the first of its kind in Pakistan since it is developed keeping the ultimate customer experience at the forefront. It has enhanced new features such as an engaging customer journey and provides an easy way for customers who want to buy insurance policies.

Expanded categories, comprehensive content, and easy navigation on the one scroll page are the unique selling propositions of this website.

Commenting on the new website, CEO TPL Life Insurance, Faisal Abbasi, said, “Our website is uniquely positioned to add value to the progressing insurance industry of Pakistan. It has been designed to keep the evolving customer needs in perspective and to ensure the highest level of convenience and ease offered to customers purchasing insurance.”

The new website is built with the best practice user experience, device responsiveness, and an administrative backend for speed to market functionality to support rapid content changes. It is built using international best practices and ensures compliance with global insurance guidelines.

Currently, only an estimated 4% of the population of Pakistan has subscribed to insurance plans. The tedious and cumbersome process of getting insurance policies is attributed as one of the reasons for this low penetration of insurance products in the market amongst individual customers.

TPL Life Insurance wishes to address this problem and increase the customer take-up rate of insurance by ensuring that the process is as seamless as possible.

Humayoon Asghar, Head of Strategy & Digital Distribution, also commented, “With a complete range of insurance plans to choose from, unique product features, an online app, and partnership with over 300+ hospitals, TPL Life insurance is the go-to insurance company for people who want a no-frills insurance policy.”

He added, “Now with the ease of purchasing insurance online through its website, TPL Life Insurance hopes to provide insurance cover to families and individuals across the nation so they can be covered for medical and life insurance.”