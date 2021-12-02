Female School Teachers Refuse to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

Thousands of female teachers in Lahore are refusing to get inoculated against the coronavirus despite the emergence of its new variant Omicron.

Private school associations revealed that almost 60 percent of young female teachers, both married and unmarried, are reluctant to get vaccinated for fears of ‘pregnancy-related risks’.

Officials from the Department of Health have blamed the authorities for not creating ample awareness to address the doubts and concerns of the teachers.

The President of the Private Schools Management Association, Kashif Adeeb Jawdani, responded to a query and said:

The majority of female teachers in private schools in Punjab, rather the whole country, have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the major fault is of the Punjab health department that never listened to our concerns in this regard.

He also claimed that school owners had highlighted this issue numerous times.

