Sindh Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Fears of Omicron

The Sindh government has announced new coronavirus guidelines to control the threat posed by the new Omicron variant, which was discovered in South Africa last week.

The Sindh Home Department on Tuesday issued a new set of rules in this regard, which will be effective from the 1st December to 15th December.

Karachi Division, Sukkur, and Sanghar have shown “good vaccination progress,” the notification said. The remaining cities and divisions fall under the “low vaccination progress” category.

The provincial Home Department has issued the following changes to its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions:

Business Hours

Markets and businesses cannot operate after 10 pm, while essential services such as pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, CNG stations, etc. are allowed to operate 24/7.

Offices

Offices can also operate at 100 percent capacity as long as all the staff is fully vaccinated.

Schools & Colleges

All education institutes are allowed to function with 100 percent attendance. Schools have been asked to speed up the vaccination process of students above 12 years of age.

Gatherings

Indoor gatherings with a maximum capacity of 500 individuals and outdoor gatherings with 1000 guest limits are allowed in cities with “good vaccination progress.” In other cities, indoor gatherings with a maximum of 300 guests and outdoor gatherings with a 1,000 guest limit are allowed.

Dining

Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed for vaccinated individuals until midnight. The hotel occupancy rate is 70 percent in Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar, and 50 percent in other cities. Takeaways and drive-through services will remain open 24/7 with strict observation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Public Transport & Railways

Public transport and railways will function at an 80 percent occupancy rate with a mask mandate.

Recreation

Amusement parks, water sports, and swimming pools may stay open at 70 percent occupancy in Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar, and at a 50 percent occupancy rate in remaining cities and divisions. Public parks, however, will remain open under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Sports

Contact sports are allowed, but only for vaccinated individuals.

Further, shrines, gyms, and cinemas will remain open for fully vaccinated people.