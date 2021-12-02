GAC Motors Teases an Affordable SUV for Pakistan

Pakistan’s automotive industry has been drawing a great deal of attention of late due to several exciting developments, one of which is that another new automaker, Guangzhou Automobile Company (GAC), had announced its arrival a few months ago.

The company has been active on social media and has released several teasers of an upcoming SUV. Although they do not reveal much, the teasers hinted that the vehicle in question is the GS3 SUV.

The GS3 is a subcompact crossover SUV that will go up against the Kia Stonic, the MG ZS, and the DFSK Glory 500 upon its arrival. It is sold in several countries and is among its most popular SUVs.

The GS3 SUV is offered in the international market with a choice of two engines — a turbocharged 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 134 horsepower (hp) and 202 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and a naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 114 hp and 150 Nm of torque.

The latter is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the former can be had with the 6-speed automatic only. The SUV is only offered in the Front Wheel Drive (FWD) configuration in several markets worldwide.

Since the GS3 is a modern, first-generation product, it is equipped with several advanced features such as active headrests, airbags, blind-spot warning, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), a 360° camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and traction control, etc.

Although the company has not yet revealed the date of launch or the price point, it is being speculated that the GS3 will be priced to compete against the Kia Stonic and the MG ZS petrol-powered variants. At this price point, it is likely to be an affordable new contender.