Pakistani Spinner Gets Signed by Gloucestershire for 2022 County Season

Pakistan’s all-rounder, Zafar Gohar has been re-signed by Gloucestershire for the entirety of the upcoming 2022 season of the English County Championship.

Zafar was signed by Gloucestershire last season and put in impressive performances in the four matches he played in the season. The left-arm spinner picked up 20 wickets including three five-wicket hauls in those four matches.

The 26-year old will be available for the full season this time around. He will be initially retained on a pay-by-appearance basis until the end of July before becoming a full-time member of the squad for August and September of 2022.

Gloucestershire’s performance director, Steve Snell expressed his delight at signing the Pakistani all-rounder. He said that Zafar’s impressive performances at the back-end of last season proved the quality of the talent he possesses. He said that the county team is excited to acquire the services of the 26-year old as he provides the team with depth and balance.

Zafar made his first-class debut in 2013 and has since been regarded as one of the most talented players in Pakistan’s domestic circuit. He has played 49 first-class matches and has picked up 181 wickets including 9 five-wicket hauls at an average of 29.24 and has scored 1,347 runs including five half-centuries and one century at an average of 21.72.