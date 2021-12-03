Govt Transfers Secretary Finance to CCI Secretariat

The federal government transferred Secretary Finance Yousaf Khan.

According to the Establishment division notifications, Yousuf Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Presently posted as Additional Secretary (in-charge) Finance division is transferred and posted as Secretary of the Secretariat of Council of Common Interest under section 10 of the civil service act 1973 with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile, AS (in charge) Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Hameed Yaqoob Shiekh, is transferred and posted as AS (in charge) Finance division with immediate effect and until further orders.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also on Thursday witnessed a bloodbath with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing over 2,100 points in intraday trading.

The government is facing immense criticism from opposition parties on the deteriorating situation of the economy.

Documents state that Abdul Aziz was also transferred and posted as AS (in charge) Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives. The document states that the Establishment Division has also granted Ex-Pakistan leave to Secretary Overseas Ishrat Ali as well as Secretary Health Aamir Arshaf Khawaja.

In another notification, the government has also promoted Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmad to grade 21.