Here are Islamabad United’s Category Renewals for PSL 7

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced category renewals for local players for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). There have been major changes in the renewals with the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, and Haris Rauf all getting promoted to the platinum category.

Following the announcement of category renewals, all the franchises have till 10 December to announce their squad retentions for the upcoming season. Each franchise can retain a maximum of 8 players and also have the option of selecting one additional player according to the right-to-match retention rule applied from this season onwards.

PSL’s only two-time champions, Islamabad United will have a selection headache ahead of the retentions for the new season. One of Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup stars, Asif Ali has been promoted from diamond to platinum category, experienced all-rounder, Iftikhar Ahmed has been promoted from silver to diamond category, and exciting young pacer, Mohammad Wasim Jr. has also been promoted from emerging category to gold category as he has represented Pakistan on the international level.

Here is the full list of Islamabad United’s category renewals for PSL 7:

Category Player Platinum Shadab Khan Platinum Hasan Ali Platinum Asif Ali Diamond Iftikhar Ahmed Diamond Faheem Ashraf Gold Hussain Talat Gold Zafar Gohar Gold Mohammad Wasim Jr. Gold Musa Khan Silver Ahmed Safi Abdullah Silver Rohail Nazir Silver Akif Javed

