All You Need to Know About Category Renewal for PSL 2022 Draft

Following a review and assessment process, the Pakistan Cricket Board has updated local players’ categories.

Advertisement

In the biggest moves, Pakistan wicketkeeper/batter and Multan Sultan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (previously Silver), Asif Ali of Islamabad United (previously Gold), and Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf (previously Diamond) have been placed in Platinum Category.

Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood, who was Player of HBL PSL 6, and Haider Ali of Peshawar Zalmi have moved up from Silver and Gold Categories to Diamond Category, respectively.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja on PSL Announcement

“I am delighted that the PSL 7 schedule has been announced. This will now get the ball rolling with the teams to start planning and finalising their line-ups and the PCB increasing the pace of the operational delivery to ensure they provide quality playing facilities for the players as well as five-star experience to the fans and our valued commercial partners.

“The PSL 7 will also kick start what will be a bumper year for Pakistan cricket with the Australia men’s cricket team to play a full series in March-April with England men’s cricket side to tour Pakistan twice for white-ball and red ball cricket.”