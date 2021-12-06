Legendary English Footballer Joins PM Imran’s Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

Former England footballer, Michael Owen revealed that he has joined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kamyab Jawan program to nurture young sporting talent in the country. Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, an initiative of PM Imran alongside the Higher Education Commission (HEC), is the biggest of its kind in the country’s history with the aim of engaging the youth of the country in sporting activities.

The Sports Drive is aimed to identify and nurture young talented athletes in the country.

Owen has signed a strategic partnership with the Kamyab Jawaan program in order to develop football in Pakistan. Owen uploaded a video message on his Twitter account where he appreciated the idea of the Sports Drive by PM Imran and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar.

Former Ballon d’Or winner said that he will be working to promote the sport in the country and identify footballing talent in the country in order to bring them to the world stage. He said that he is looking forward to nurturing the talent and developing the skills of the players by providing them the platform to become successful players in England.

“The future of football in Pakistan is enormous and I am starting a long journey to create a new bridge between the UK and Pakistan for the next crop of national superstars. Kamyab Jawaan Kamyab Pakistan is our final goal,” Owen stated.

Owen remarked that he wants to promote the sport in the country by developing a comprehensive local to global football plan. He added that he is looking forward to working with the Kamyab Jawaan program and he wants to create new opportunities for the youth of Pakistan to prosper with a real future of football.

