Moto Edge X30 Will be The World’s First Phone to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Moto Edge X30 is expected to launch on 9th December but it has already started making headlines as it includes the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Though not a lot is known about the rest of its features the Lenovo-owned brand did unveil several details through a live image of this upcoming flagship phone.

Advertisement

The posters reveal that the phone features a 6.67-inch OLED Full HD+ display with symmetrical bezels at the top and bottom. The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support and 10-bit colors.

ALSO READ Moto Edge X to Launch Next Week With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Edge X30 is expected to arrive as the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset-powered smartphone. The phone is expected to carry 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with two UFS 3.1 storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. But you won’t find an option for expandable storage here. However, the device will come preinstalled with My UX 3.0 based on the Android 12 interface.

Moto Edge X30 will house a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging and thankfully it will include a fast charger in the box.

In terms of cameras, the Edge X30 will feature a massive 60-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera. The rear camera setup of the phone will have a 50MP primary camera with OIS supported by a 50MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. Past reports have revealed that the dual 50-megapixel lenses will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Moto Edge X30 is expected to officially debut on December 9 and go on sale in China from December 15. But there is no word when the phone will become available internationally.