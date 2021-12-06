PM to Inaugurate Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway Project Soon

The federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, stated on Sunday that the bids for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway section have been gathered and that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate the project soon.

Minister Saeed remarked that the motorway will be “a gift for the people of Sindh,” and that it is the first and most crucial motorway initiative by the PTI-led government. He added that the government is actively engaged in efforts to improve Sindh’s road network and transportation sector.

PM Imran had held a meeting on Friday to review the development of the projects for the uplifting of Sindh. He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure the prompt completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the development of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway at the revised first phase budget of Rs. 191.471 billion.

The road will cover a stretch of 306 km with six lanes and will be fenced to prevent the passage of pedestrians, livestock, and other elements that could cause accidents. The project will proceed on a Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis and is expected to be completed within 30 months.