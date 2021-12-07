Punjab Launches Online Drug Sale Licensing System

Punjab health minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, on Monday inaugurated the online system of drug sale licensing at a local hotel.

“The government is introducing a system of automation in Punjab to facilitate people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The step was taken under the Prime Minister Digital Pakistan Vision. Through the Centralized Drug Licencing Public Portal, people will be registered online for issuance and renewal of drug licenses. The Drug Sale Licencing Portal shall end the prospects of long queues and delays. After a physical inspection of the place, the license shall be available for applicants online through the dashboard portal. For any query or guidance, people may contact 1033,” the health minister said.

Besides, the minister said that the applicant can get online guidance on online licensing, adding that a bar-coded system is also in the pipeline.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Hanif Khan Pitafi, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Saleha Saeed, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary, Dr. Suhail, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association, Pakistan Retailers and Chemists Association, and officials of the Pharmacy Associations were present during the ceremony.

Advisor Hanif Khan Pitafi appreciated the health minister for her excellent work that will help curb the sale of medicines without a prescription.