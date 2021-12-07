Mixing Vaccines Gives You Strong Immunity Against Coronavirus: Study

Preliminary results of a clinical trial being held to determine the efficacy of mixing Coronavirus vaccines of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna have revealed that it generates a strong immune response.

According to details, the clinical trial is being done by Oxford University in which more than 1,070 volunteers who received the same two doses of these three vaccines are participating. No adverse side effects were reported among the participants after receiving mixed.

The trial found that administering the second dose of Moderna after the first dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer produces antibodies and T-cell responses greater than the two doses of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer.

The blood samples of the trial’s participants were also tested before and after receiving mixed and matched vaccines against different variants of Coronavirus such as Wild-Type, Beta, and Delta. It was revealed that their immunity against these strains had diminished before receiving the mixed and matched vaccines. The immunity increased significantly after receiving the combination of vaccines.

Speaking in this regard, Matthew Snape, the trial’s lead author and associate professor at Oxford University, said that these findings will allow low and middle-income countries to administer mixed and matched combinations of these vaccines to masses because of the unequal distribution of Coronavirus vaccines around the world.

Note here that although the World Health Organization (WHO) had advised against mixing and matching different Coronavirus vaccines due to insufficient evidence, it is expected that it would reconsider its decision in light of these findings to increase vaccination rates in a number of low and middle-income countries that have not yet started giving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to its eligible population.