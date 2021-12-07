Punjab’s CNG Stations to Remain Closed Indefinitely

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) announced on Monday that it is suspending gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision to discontinue the supply for an unknown period was made in line with the load management plan by the government to ensure the availability of gas for domestic use.

A similar decision was made for other provinces on 29 November when the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) declared that it would suspend the supply of gas to CNG stations in Balochistan and Sindh for two and a half months.

SSGCL had reasoned that the growing demand for gas in winter has made them halt supply to non-export captive power plants so that household kitchens may be kept running.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar had said on 12 November that gas would be supplied to domestic consumers thrice a day (at breakfast, dinner, and lunch).

He also revealed that Pakistan’s reserves have depleted from 2000 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) in 2010 to 800 MMCFD in 2021.

Meanwhile, the All-Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA), which represents the owners of CNG stations in Pakistan, argued that it is unfair to cut supplies to CNG stations as they consume only 15 MMCFD to 20 MMCFD, and the decision would cost thousands of people their jobs.