World Bank Satisfied with FBR Progress in Executing ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ Program

Country Director World Bank (WB) Najy Benhassine called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed at FBR Headquarters on Tuesday to review the implementation of the WB’s flagship program, Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRR).

The Country Director WB appreciated the efforts made by Chairman FBR and his team for implementing the program in letter and spirit and also expressed satisfaction with its progress.

An FBR team, accompanying the Chairman, highlighted the areas where FBR and WB could achieve the agreed program deliverables with mutual efforts. The team underlined the avenues for making the program more effective in terms of achieving its objectives and ensuring a sustainable increase in revenues. The WB team assured FBR of continuing support in the implementation of the program.

Member (Reforms & Modernization) FBR Ambreen Iftikhar, Project Director (PRR) Nadeem Bashir and Chief (Reforms & Modernization) FBR Khalid Jameel also attended the meeting.