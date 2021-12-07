PM Directs to Pass On Benefit of Lower International Fuel Prices to Consumers

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to pass on the benefit of lower international fuel prices to consumers to curb inflation.

Advertisement

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the Macro Economic Advisory Group in Islamabad. The meeting was informed that the expected decrease in global fuel prices will help the government to curb inflation and shift the relief to the masses.

The prime minister welcomed the suggestion given by the members and directed to take measures to pass on the benefit of lower international fuel prices to consumers as soon as possible.

ALSO READ PM to Inaugurate Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway Project Soon

The premier said that the government has tackled both the economic disaster left by the previous government and Covid-19 very well and now the economy is growing at a sustainable pace

The prime minister said that increase in large-scale manufacturing and value addition of goods, increased revenues and an increase in exports show that the policy measure taken by the government have started to bear fruits.

He said that at the end of the current fiscal year, the economy will be growing at a higher rate as compared to the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

The meeting was informed about the stable forex reserves and sustainable structural reforms in the power sector that have led to a contraction in circular debt.

The meeting was told that the country has registered a 35 percent growth in revenue with a 32 percent growth in tax collection. Moreover, there has also been an increase in exports including value-added goods and large-scale manufacturing.

The meeting was also informed about the increase in the import of industrial raw material which is a sign of increased industrial production and value addition which will ultimately boost exports and revenues in the case of local consumption.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Dr Rashid Amjad, Dr Syed Salman Shah, Saqib Sherani, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Economic Advisor Ministry of Finance Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and senior officials. Dr Ishrat Hussain, Syed Saleem Raza, Dr Ijaz Nabi, Dr Abid Qayyum Sulheri and Dr Nadeem Ul Haque attended the meeting via video link.