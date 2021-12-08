Babar, Shaheen & Hasan Retain Their Spots in Updated ICC Test Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the updated player and team rankings with not many significant changes since the last week.

No Pakistani player has witnessed significant movement in their position in both the batting and bowling departments with Babar Azam maintaining his eighth position in Test batters rankings and Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali maintaining their fifth and eleventh positions respectively in the Test bowlers rankings.

Indian batter, Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, gained a staggering 31 places and is now ranked number 11 in Test batters rankings. New Zealand’s Tom Latham lost three places after a disappointing series against India which helped Australian batter, David Warner, to move up one spot to number 9 in the world.

Here are the updated Test rankings:

Batters

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Joe Root 903 2 Steve Smith 891 3 Kane Williamson 879 4 Marnus Labuschagne 878 5 Rohit Sharma 797 6 Virat Kohli 756 7 Dimuth Karunaratne 754 8 Babar Azam 737 9 David Warner 724 10 Quinton De Kock 717

Bowlers