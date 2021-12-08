Sajid Khan Creates History With Record Bowling Figures in Only His 4th Test

Pakistan’s Test off-spinner, Sajid Khan, created history by registering the best figures by a Pakistani off-spinner in Test cricket history as he dismissed 8 Bangladesh batters in the first innings of the second Test match. His figures are also the fourth-best by a Pakistani bowler in Test cricket.

Advertisement

Previously, the record for best figures by a Pakistani off-spinner was held by Saqlain Mushtaq as he picked 8/164 against England in 2000. The record for best bowling figures by a Pakistani bowler in a Test innings is held by Late Abdul Qadir as he finished with figures of 9/56 against England in 1987.

ALSO READ Two Pakistanis Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

Sajid picked up 8 wickets for 42 runs as Pakistan dismantled Bangladesh for 87 runs in their first innings. Bangladesh has been enforced to follow on in the second innings and will need to bat out on the fifth day to register a draw in the Test match. Sajid’s 8/42 is also the best by a Pakistani bowler against Bangladesh.

The 28-year-old’s terrific performance was the best bowling performance by an off-spinner in Test cricket since Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s figures of 9/51 against Zimbabwe in 2002.

The off-spinner terrorized the Bangladesh batters on the fourth day of the Test with only spinners permitted to bowl due to bad light in Dhaka. Sajid removed Bangladesh’s top order and picked up 6 wickets by the end of the fourth day before picking up 2 wickets at the start of play on the fifth day.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Joins Derbyshire County Club on the Request of Mickey Arthur

Sajid, in only his fourth Test, has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 19.42. The off-spinner will be determined to wrap up the Bangladesh batting unit on the last day to hand Pakistan the maximum points for the series in the World Test Championship and register a brilliant series victory.