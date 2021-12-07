M-Tag Made Mandatory for Travel on Motorway

The Lahore High Court has ruled that the M-Tag is compulsory to travel on the M2 motorway (Lahore to Islamabad) from 7 December onwards.

The decision was made to prevent long queues of vehicles at the M2 motorway’s toll plaza. Accordingly, vehicles without the M-Tag are prohibited from entering the motorway.

How to Get the M-Tag for Your Vehicle

The M-Tag is available for all vehicles at the M-Tag issuance booths at select M2 motorway toll plazas. The documents required for M-Tag registration include your CNIC and vehicle registration documents. There are currently no charges for the M-Tag registration or a requirement to maintain a minimum balance.

Note that the M-Tag sticker needs to be affixed on the top of the inner side of the windscreen.

Recharging the M-Tag

There are several ways to recharge the M-Tag, which include visiting the M2 drive customer care center, and using mobile apps like EasyPaisa, JazzCash, and UPaisa. It can also be recharged with scratch cards of Rs. 200 to Rs. 5000 that are available at the motorway’s exit and entry points, and at all the service areas.