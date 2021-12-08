Coeus Solutions Ltd. Announces Plan to Invest in Human Capital & Infrastructure Growth

Coeus Solutions Ltd. announced today a plan to expand their human resource by over 300 new team members, ranging from technology operations to sales and marketing.

Advertisement

It also announced a new building acquisition with over 10,000 sq feet of covered space as additional office space in Lahore, Pakistan. The company previously announced a plan to list on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2022.

ALSO READ Coeus Solutions Plans to Go Public in Q1 2022

“We plan to grow our team massively in the next weeks, and the new office space is a part of the same expansion plans,” said Ahsan Naseem, CEO of Coeus Solutions Ltd. “Our people organization is our core focus. For this reason, we want to provide a flexible yet comfortable work environment to our team members, whether they want to work from home or in the office.”

Coeus Solutions has offices in Lahore and Berlin. It plans to expand its office locations in Lahore as well as set up new office locations in Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, and other cities of Pakistan to tap into the talent in other cities.

“We have a strong belief in the young talent of Pakistan. For this reason, we plan to expand aggressively in all major cities,” added Anum Khan, Head of People Operations.